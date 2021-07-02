Infections in young Spaniards causes sharp rise in incidence rate

Infections in young Spaniards aged between 20 and 29 years of age have caused a sharp rise in the countries incidence rate.

Spain continues to break its daily vaccination record by inoculating a staggering 765,399 of it’s inhabitants in just 24 hours.

54.7% of Spain’s population has received at least one dose and 38.9% have now completed the full regimen. The Ministry of Health has reported 12,563 new infections today, Monday, July 2, also adding a further 28 deaths to the official toll.

In young people between 20 and 29 years of age, the incidence continues to climb and has risen 83 points to 449 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The average incidence rate for Spain now rises 18 points to 152 cases, with Cantabria and Catalonia above 200- which places the country at high risk.

There are only four communities left below the barrier of 100 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The explosion of infections among young people complicates the summer in Spain

The macro outbreak in Mallorca has been the largest registered in Spain throughout the pandemic. Health authorities on the island have reported 1,800 positives, with 5,000 travellers in quarantine, 14 hospitalised and at least one case in the ICU.

In addition, Primary Care services will have to keep track of all family contacts and infections, which are clearly on the rebound- signalling a trend that is not exclusive to the outbreak of the Balearic archipelago.

In total, 3,833,868 people have been infected and 80,911 have died since the start of the pandemic. The rapid expansion of the delta variant of the coronavirus, already detected in 98 countries, is causing the pandemic to be at a “very dangerous” moment in time, warned the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

