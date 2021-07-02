Improved lighting for Balcón de Europa and the Church of El Salvador

Nerja Council has planned improvements to the Balcón de Europa and the Church of El Salvador.

This was announced by the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, after the working meeting that he held this morning, July 1, with the parish priest, Petre Chelaru, accompanied by the municipal Industrial Technical Engineer, Juan Aguilar, to present the beautification project through ornamental lighting of the Church. Likewise, lighting performances will be carried out in the surroundings of the Paseo Balcón de Europa.

“To bet on improving the image of our tourist flagship, the Balcón de Europa, and of the Church of El Salvador, is to bet on the consolidation of the Nerja tourist brand as a quality destination,” said the mayor, who has explained that the project includes the lighting of the facade of the Church, its bell tower and its sides, through projections.

In addition, the pillars of the arches of the Paseo Balcón de Europa, and the vaults, as well as the two lines of palm trees will be illuminated with the installation of spotlights at the bases of their trunks. Regarding the type of lighting, it will be LED, with different systems they will be integrated with the environment, being respectful and efficient.

The councillor has linked this action, budgeted at 107,316.85 euros that will be financed through the subsidy granted by the Ministry of Tourism of the Junta de Andalucía to Nerja as a tourist municipality, with the partial replacement project of the Balcón de Europe, “which is in the contracting phase, which will foreseeably be approved during the next Governing Board. Rehabilitation of the pavement, which has a budget of 139,247.47 euros, and which will be initially financed with municipal resources”, he concluded.

