Huge fire breaks out in new Madrid shopping centre construction site

A huge fire broke out this Friday 2, at around 3.15pm, at the construction site of a brand new shopping centre in the Mirasierra area of Madrid, with many videos being uploaded on social media, showing thick smoke pouring out from what looks like an underground location, as firefighters are in attendance trying to fight the blaze.

Residents of the city have reportedly mentioned being able to see the column of smoke from several kilometres away, and the police have had to block traffic access to the surrounding streets to give firefighters a wider perimeter to work with, as well as to ensure the public’s safety.

According to reports from the city’s Emergency sources, there is no knowledge yet as to how the blaze started, but that the fire was reported as breaking out at around 3.15pm this Friday, in a building for commercial use under construction, so luckily there would have been no employees inside at the time, located at No55 Calle Costa Brava.

Madrid City Fire Brigade reportedly had the fire under control with expert efficiency within fifteen minutes, and did not need to evacuate any of the nearby buildings or homes.

Thick clouds of black smoke that were seen emanating from the site and visible across the city skyline were possibly caused by burning plastic or a similar material,


Samur-Civil Protection ambulances with highly trained medical professionals were deployed to the incident, along with the firefighters, but there are no reports of anybody suffering from smoke intoxication at this moment in time, but the Local Municipal Police have the road cordoned off, as reported by 20minutos.es.

