Felipe VI urges the richest countries that “vaccines reach everyone”

FELIPE VI has urged the most developed countries this Friday, July 2, to “make an effort so that vaccines reach everyone”, after warning that there will not be “a definitive victory” over the pandemic until there is a global immunization against covid-19.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, The King has called on the richest countries to act with more solidarity in his speech at the lunch offered to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the Royal Palace at the end of his official visit to Spain. In addition to Queen Letizia, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom Guterres had previously met at the Palacio de la Moncloa, attended.

The coronavirus crisis has confirmed that multilateralism is, according to the monarch, “the ideal mechanism to deal with common problems”. For this reason, in his call to be more supportive, he added “Only if the States work together will we find the best solutions”. The head of state continued, “Until we are all free from the pandemic, we will not have overcome it,” and asked to strengthen the Covax solidarity initiative, launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) to distribute vaccines to the poorest countries.

In the same way that he has encouraged to join forces to eradicate covid-19, Felipe VI has extended his message in the fight against climate change, “a challenge whose resolution cannot wait”. Before the next climate summit in Glasgow, he has hoped that an “ambitious agreement, a priority without a doubt, beneficial for all” and that it represents “a real opportunity for humanity” in parallel to the recovery of the pandemic.