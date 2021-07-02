Abandoned Dutch bikes get a second lease of life in Spain

TWO cycling enthusiasts send bikes from The Netherlands to Spain for a new lease of life.

Cities in the Netherlands are full of abandoned bikes that have no gears and are perfect for riding on flat streets. During the health pandemic two Spanish cycling enthusiasts, David Saiz and Ana Castan, became aware of the demand for bikes in Spain causing shortages for those wanting to purchase one – so they came up with a great idea.

The reasons for this were “First, the fear of taking public transportation, shopping malls have been closed, so it has not been possible to buy new bikes there and people were allowed to play sport, but since you cannot do team sports, most have opted for running and cycling,” Saiz told EL PAÍS last summer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Saiz and Castan then launched a project, Quierounabici.eu, for the growing market which also gave a new life to abandoned Dutch bikes. Last October, they imported 130 of the bikes from The Netherlands to sell in Spain and are now preparing for their second shipment.

“After the lockdown, we noticed there was enthusiasm and a boom in cycling, but also a shortage of bikes in Spain, especially cheaper ones,” said Saiz. “We were thinking about how we could fill the cities with bikes because we know that Spain still lags behind Europe in terms of sustainable mobility, and wanted to do our bit.”

“We were horrified to think that people wanted to get around by bike just when there were no bikes and the stores were out of stock. In Amsterdam, there’s a giant second-hand market, so we had a light-bulb moment,” Castan said.

The bikes are being sold for €165, including transport, “It’s a very affordable price because this type of bike usually costs about €190 in Amsterdam,” said Castan.

The pair say their motivation for their brainchild is to encourage the use of bicycles in Spain, to promote and help the circular economy, and also create a sense of community.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.