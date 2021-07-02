DUTCH Atlantic Challenge rower honoured by Torremolinos Town Hall



Melissa Vooren, a Dutch rower who was part of a four-person team that in January 2021 became the first all-female crew to make the 3,000 mile voyage across the Atlantic, from San Sebastián de la Gomera on the Canary Islands to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua and Barbuda, is a former member of the La Carihuela Rowing Club, in Torremolinos.

Melissa and her fellow crew members took part in the annual Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge – which is one of the toughest rowing races in the world, that attracts teams from all over the world – during which they rowed in shifts, day and night, only sleeping for two hours at a time, crossing the Atlantic in 43 days, 4 hours and 56 minutes, and without the help of any support boats.

A total of 21 teams took part in the race this year, from the Netherlands, United Kingdom, the United States, South Africa, and more, with most raising money for charity at the same time, with Melissa’s Dutch team raising €20,000 for the study of cardiac pathologies that especially affect women.

Ms Vooren was born and raised in the town of Purmerend, in the Netherlands, but moved to Torremolinos to live in 2016, and last Friday 24 she was honoured by Torremolinos councillor José Piña, who described Melissa’s achievement as “one of the most outstanding sporting feats of the last 50 years in the municipality”.

Councillor Piña said her feat will hopefully encourage others to get involved in rowing, and similar adventures, as he pointed out, “Without any doubt, this athlete’s achievement is one of those that will go down in history”, as reported by surinenglish.com.

