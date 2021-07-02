DGT reminds pregnant women about seat belt laws

As with pregnant women, people who suffer with pain from previous accidents should also take care how they fasten their seatbelt, as they too are not exempt, stressing that you should never wear the belt “above your abdomen, twisted, or with slack and without checking, in the event that you have previously suffered an accident”.

This information from the DGT is designed to not only raise awareness, but to save your pocket, because pregnant women do not have any exemption for wearing the seat belt because of their condition, and in fact, failure to use the seat belt can lead to a €200 fine and four points off their driving licence.

Finally, he emphasises that the belt must always be tight, “No slack. None of the belt bands should be loose”.

He continues, “The lower band should go below the abdomen, adjusting as much as possible to the bony part of the hips, never above the abdomen”, proceeding to explain about the diagonal strap, “which will always go on the shoulder, without touching the neck, between the breasts, without leaning on any of them and surrounding the abdomen”.

The DGT has what it calls the six rules, when it comes to seatbelts, three have been mentioned, the other three are that users must be careful with coats and clothes with a lot of volume, ” Do not use darts or too bulky garments, such as coats. Do not put anything under the belt, such as cushions or pillows, in order to be more comfortable”.

Then, “The position of the seat must be taken into account. Almost at a right angle, never too inclined, since this position favors the appearance of the “underwater effect”, or that it makes it easier for the belt to strangle you in the event of an accident. And finally, of course, never ever place your feet on the dashboard, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Si estás embarazada, recuerda los pasos a seguir para colocarte correctamente el #cinturón🤰⏩⏩⏪. Y conoce las consecuencias de los malos usos del mismo y las lesiones que puedes sufrir en caso de #accidente. 👉 https://t.co/sl4lgcaFFR #ÁtateALaVida pic.twitter.com/R5Z5FR6wki

— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) June 29, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.