DGT reminds pregnant women about seat belt laws

DGT reminds pregnant women that the seat belt laws also apply to them
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has made a point of reminding pregnant women that the seat belt laws also apply fully to them as well after several articles had appeared recently online, saying otherwise, writing in its magazine, “In internet forums, we can see recommendations for pregnant women about the seat belt that are real outrages. Don’t pay any attention!”.
Pere Navarro, the head of the DGT reminds women in the magazine, “Pregnant women must fasten the seatbelt in all the seats of the vehicle following very simple rules”, accompanied by a series of images explaining how to position the seatbelt when pregnant.
He continues, “The lower band should go below the abdomen, adjusting as much as possible to the bony part of the hips, never above the abdomen”, proceeding to explain about the diagonal strap, “which will always go on the shoulder, without touching the neck, between the breasts, without leaning on any of them and surrounding the abdomen”.
Finally, he emphasises that the belt must always be tight, “No slack. None of the belt bands should be loose”.
Then, “The position of the seat must be taken into account. Almost at a right angle, never too inclined, since this position favors the appearance of the “underwater effect”, or that it makes it easier for the belt to strangle you in the event of an accident. And finally, of course, never ever place your feet on the dashboard, as reported by 20minutos.es.
