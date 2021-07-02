COUPLE arrested in Elche after fleeing a police control and crashing into a police car



The Local Police of Elche has arrested a couple, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, for fleeing a police control, which resulted in their trying to make a getaway into the main downtown area of Elche that culminated in a collision between the defendants’ vehicle and a police patrol car.

The events reported occurred around 07:40am on June 24, when the police officers were manning a control at a regular well-known point of sale of narcotics, and attempted to stop a vehicle that was observed to be acting suspiciously, in which a man and a woman were seen to be travelling.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the last minute, it became obvious to the stationery officers that the driver was not going to stop, and, their hunch was correct, as immediately afterward the vehicle accelerated abruptly, in an attempt to head towards the downtown area in the opposite direction.

It was at this point that a police vehicle managed to drive parallel to the escaping vehicle, only for the driver to ram the cop car, causing a collision between them, with the passenger taking this opportunity to flee, only to caught by chasing officers a few metres along the road.

The driver allegedly tried to get out from his crashed vehicle and flee the scene, only to be intercepted and detained by a team of Local Police officers, although the detainee reportedly initially put up a fight and resisted arrest, only for the officers to discover later on when the man was taken into custody that he had three existing search and detention orders in place against him, and the couple have both subsequently been placed before the courts, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.