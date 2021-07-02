British Embassy warns expats of deadline for UK qualifications to be recognised in Spain

THE British Embassy in Spain is warning expats of a deadline in having their UK qualifications recognised in Spain.

The embassy took to its Facebook page to warn expats that they only have months left to have their UK qualifications recognised by Spain.

Those with qualifications from the UK that they may want to use in Spain have until October 31 to have them validated, in a move which is likely to affect many Britons working in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The embassy said: “For most of us there is no need to have our UK degree qualifications officially recognized. But there are some who do, for example if you want to enroll for further study in Spain or those who work in a regulated profession.

“The procedure for recognizing foreign qualifications in Spain is known as homologation. It is carried out by the Spanish Ministry of Education. Until 31 October the process will be exempt from the requirement of what is known as the “Hague Apostille”.

“After that you will need to get your degree validated and then legalized with the Hague Apostille, which is a more complicated process. Therefore, if you think that at some point in the future you may need official recognition of your qualifications, we would recommend you do it now.”

You can find out more about the process here: https://www.educacionyfp.gob.es/en/portada.html”

There are currently thought to be around 300,000 UK nationals living in Spain, many of whom are still working and may have qualifications, including degrees and other professional certifications, needed for employment in Spain.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.