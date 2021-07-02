Baby dies after falling from first floor apartment in Zaragoza

A one and a half-year-old baby died this Thursday, July 1, after having fallen from the first floor on Calle Maestro Telleria in the Oliver district of Zaragoza, as reported by the Heraldo de Aragon.

The little girl fell through a window of the home and fell to the street from about three metres high when she was in the care of relatives. As a result of the impact with the footpath, the girl suffered multiple injuries and was transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital of the Aragonese capital, where she remained hospitalised with a very serious prognosis until her death.

The National Police is now trying to determine if the relatives who were in charge of the baby – apparently the house was that of the grandmother – committed some kind of negligence, although police sources have already advanced that the investigations are going to be very complicated and that so far, there have been no arrests made.

The Higher Headquarters of Aragon reported that the events occurred around 7.00pm this Wednesday, June 30, in the indicated street, where a patrol of the Local Police of Zaragoza saw the girl fall, but could not intervene as a large number of people had gathered. The Local officers notified the National Police, and a patrol of the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) had to ask the crowd to disperse. The girl and her parents were taken to the Maternal and Child Hospital, where many relatives of the girl were also present.