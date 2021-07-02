Antequera and Malaga shaken by early morning 3.4 magnitude Earthquake.

Antequera and Malaga were shaken by an early morning 3.4 magnitude earthquake on the richter scale that was felt across a dozen municipalities of the province.

Twenty minutes after the first quake was registered by National Geographic Institute (IGN), a second earthquake occurred in the province of Malaga, it’s epicentre being traced to Villanueva del Rosario, which is located off the motorway from Malaga to Granada and Sevilla and eight kilometres from Archidona.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



IGN registered at 04.25 hours, the tremor was felt with an intensity of III in various points across Antequera, Archidona, Rincon de la Victoria and Malaga capital, as well of course in Villanueva del Rosario with an intensity of II. It has was also felt with an intensity of II in Cordoba City.

What is an intensity scale?

PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale (PEIS)

Intensity Scale Shaking II Slightly Felt III Weak IV Moderately Strong V Strong

Related:

Earthquakes of varying degrees are common in the province of Malaga. On May 3, this year, an earthquake was registered at 2.27pm at a depth of 62 kilometres in the Axarquia municipality. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) registered the earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale with its epicentre being traced to Benamocarra in the province of Malaga.

Also, on that same day, there were other earthquakes in the province, the largest occurring in the town of Periana – another town in the province of Malaga – which was registered as 2.5 on the Richter scale.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.