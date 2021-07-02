Almeria unemployment bucks the trend

JUNE saw a 6,286 reduction in Almeria’s unemployment figures, 8.10 per cent fewer than in June 2020.

The drop, according to central government’s Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, was felt in all sectors. It was most noticeable in the services sector, where 989 people found jobs last month as well as the previously-unemployed, whose numbers were reduced by 792.

“This reduction for June is not habitual for June,” the Ministry report commented.  “The traditional pattern is exactly the opposite, as unemployment usually increases.”

There are currently 29,247 unemployed males in Almeria province although women consistently come off worse, as there are now 42,048 without work.

Under-25s accounted for 5,983 of the unemployed, with 65,312 over-25s out of work, while there are also 17,778 non-Spanish Almeria residents without jobs.

The Ministry figures also revealed that 42,638 Almeria province residents received €38.08 million in unemployment benefits in May this year.


Of these, 12,586 were non-Spanish, accounting for just over 5 per cent of the national total.

