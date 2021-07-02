Alicante town hall increases beach cleaning ready for the arrival of tourists

ALICANTE town hall increases the beach cleaning processes ready for the imminent arrival of tourists



As Alicante town hall, and UTE, increases the process of cleaning beaches and coasts of the province to prepare and improve them, it is a sign that high season is finally upon us, and the anticipation is that of an expected large volume of tourists this summer season.

Manuel Villar, the Councillor for Street Cleaning and Waste Management, supervised the start-up of the operation, which from Thursday 1 will consist of 30 operators and 20 vehicles, “which will operate daily, to extend the bathing season until mid-October, to ensure that both Alicante residents and the tourists who visit us can enjoy the sandy beaches and coves of the coast for longer in the best conditions of cleanliness and safety”.

The operation will be carried out mainly at night, between 2am and 8am, including Sundays and holidays, while maintaining a surveillance service during the day to prevent the containers and bins from becoming overloaded with rubbish.

UTE Alicante will allocate 30 workers this summer to clean all beaches and coves of the city, with this special service consisting of six tractors and fourteen auxiliary vehicles for screening the sand of the beaches.

Starting at 2am, the tractors calibrate and screen the Postiguet, Albufera, San Juan, and Urbanova beaches, so that all users, both residents of Alicante, and visitors, find their sands clean, pristine and in perfect condition.

From 6 in the morning until 12 noon, the operation comprises the cleaning of the coast and all the bins from Urbanova to San Juan, and the service is organised with three teams in Postiguet, two in La Albufereta, two in Urbanova and another two in San Juan, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

