A well-connected health centre

MOJACAR councillors recently approved a motion to provide municipal land for a new health centre and bus station.

The new health centre will solve the limitations of the present installation while providing a quality service for a greatly-increased population in a tourist town, explained Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano.

Its future site is a 9,196-square metre plot of municipally-owned land in Avenida de Andalucia-Rambla de Campos which is conveniently located between the Old Town and the coastal strip. It can also be accessed by two of Mojacar’s principal roads.

The health centre’s 1,232-square metre built area will be distributed over two floors although the town hall has stressed that this will not “disfigure” the landscape or impede the view.

Andalucia’s Health service is financing the health centre building although the town hall will pay for and provide infrastructure, services and landscaping the immediate area.

Building Mojacar’s new bus station will go hand-in-hand with the new health centre as this, too, is to be located in Avenida de Andaluccia-Rambla de Campos.

Occupying 5,607 square metres of municipal land close to the new health centre it will ensure a better public transport service for public and patients alike.