27 years in prison for killing of ex-partner in Madrid

THE Madrid Prosecutor’s Office requests 27 years in prison for a defendant for the murder in June 2018 of his ex-partner with a knife in the hairdresser where he worked in the Madrid district of Usera.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the trial will be held next Tuesday, July 6, by a jury at the Madrid Provincial Court. The Prosecutor’s Office imputes him the crimes of murder, serious threats and as a civil liability a claim of €90,000 in compensation for the victim’s parents and another €150,000 for her daughter.

In his letter, the prosecutor relates that, after the victim’s decision to break the romantic and coexistence relationship that they maintained for three years, the aggressor did not accept it since “in an insistent and threatening way he required him to resume the relationship, that caused fear in the victim, who despite not daring to report, remained firm in his refusal”.

It was in June 2018 when the woman chose to break the relationship she had with the accused. Two months later, when the victim was on the terrace of a bar, the ex-partner approached her and, “with the intention of intimidating her and disturbing her peace and quiet,” ordered her to resume the relationship because otherwise “he would cause harm to her family”. This warning caused “great” fear in the woman since she had a daughter who was only four years old, from a previous relationship.

Despite the defendant’s insistence, the victim did not back down from her initial decision. So, on September 10 of that same year, the accused appeared at the hairdresser where his ex-partner worked armed with a knife. “Taking advantage of the fact that she was alone, without the possibility of defence, he suddenly and unexpectedly approached her with the intention of ending her life, stabbed her several times with the knife he was carrying that hit her in the neck, chest, abdomen and arms, causing her death,” explains the prosecutor.