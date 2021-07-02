24-year-old woman killed after being run over in Malaga

A woman has been killed after being run over in Malaga.

THE 24-year-old woman was reportedly hit by a car and killed in Malaga City.

The incident took place on the motorway next to the Inacua sports centre, with members of the Local Police, health services and Guardia Civil attending the scene.

The news comes after five other people were injured in a car accident in Orgiva earlier this year.

The accident took place in Orgiva next to the tunnel on the A-348 before witnesses called the emergency services.

The Guardia Civil and an ambulance, as well as officers from the Local Police, came out to the scene. Two of the injured occupants of the cars involved in the car crash were taken to the General Hospital in Granada and the other three to the Hospital Santa Ana in Motril.

Traffic on the road was stopped while the two cars involved in the crash were removed.

One of those injured is a Delegate for Education for the Junta, Ana Berrocal, who was returning with members of her team from a meeting. The politician was among those transferred to the ICU in Granada in Andalucia.

