William and Harry reunite for their mother Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited after a turbulent year at the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, in Kensington Palace today.

The brothers, who many feared had become estranged after Harry revealed intimate details of royal life in a series of bombshell interviews from his new home in California, put on a united front and appeared relaxed in each other’s company.

William and Harry came together for the unveiling ceremony in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, their former home with their mother, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The brothers smiled as at the same time they pulled away the green cover to reveal the bronze sculpture by Ian Rank-Broadley

The bronze statue is based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion, Kensington Palace said.

Diana was 36 when she died in a Paris car crash in 1997, five years after she separated from the Prince of Wales and two years after their divorce.

A paving stone beneath carries an extract from the poem, The Measure of A Man, which was printed in the programme of her 2007 memorial service, with the word “man” replaced with “woman”.

It reads: “These are the units to measure the worth/ Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth.

“Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?”

