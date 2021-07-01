Summer plans

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Summer plans
COLLABORATION AGREEMENT: Regional travel chief, Francesc Colomer with Toni Perez Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

AS summer gets underway, the Valencia region’s hotel occupancy rates are gradually climbing.

Hosbec, the association that represents hoteliers in the region’s three provinces, announced that more hotels continued to open during the last week of June throughout the Valencian Community.

In Benidorm, hotel occupancy rose above 60 per cent for the first time since Hosbec began keeping this season’s records in May 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This is positive news, since the offer has also increased with 80 hotels currently open in Benidorm, 71 per cent of all those that belong to Hosbec,” the association pointed out.

There has been no change in clients’ nationalities, as 92.2 per cent were Spanish and just under 8 per cent foreign tourists.

Meanwhile in Benidorm, Toni Perez – who is president of the Visit Benidorm Foundation as well as local mayor ­ – signed a €310,000 collaboration agreement with Francesc Colomer, the Valencia region’s Tourism secretary.


This will take shape with pilot schemes to revitalise the tourist sector, analyse the direction and evolution that the situation is taking while launching media campaigns, events and sponsored activities.

At present, both bodies are working on publicity campaigns online and through the travel industry’s wholesalers with further initiatives aimed at national and international tour operators.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here