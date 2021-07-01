Summer plans

AS summer gets underway, the Valencia region’s hotel occupancy rates are gradually climbing.

Hosbec, the association that represents hoteliers in the region’s three provinces, announced that more hotels continued to open during the last week of June throughout the Valencian Community.

In Benidorm, hotel occupancy rose above 60 per cent for the first time since Hosbec began keeping this season’s records in May 2021.

“This is positive news, since the offer has also increased with 80 hotels currently open in Benidorm, 71 per cent of all those that belong to Hosbec,” the association pointed out.

There has been no change in clients’ nationalities, as 92.2 per cent were Spanish and just under 8 per cent foreign tourists.

Meanwhile in Benidorm, Toni Perez – who is president of the Visit Benidorm Foundation as well as local mayor ­ – signed a €310,000 collaboration agreement with Francesc Colomer, the Valencia region’s Tourism secretary.

This will take shape with pilot schemes to revitalise the tourist sector, analyse the direction and evolution that the situation is taking while launching media campaigns, events and sponsored activities.

At present, both bodies are working on publicity campaigns online and through the travel industry’s wholesalers with further initiatives aimed at national and international tour operators.