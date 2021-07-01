Summer break for U3A Calpe

U3A CALPE recently held its last general meeting until September 16.

As well as reports from the treasurer, Travel group, membership secretary and the groups co-ordinator there was a talk via Zoom by Ian Gunn from Scotland on Organised Crime, which members thoroughly enjoyed.

The Travel group is planning short trips, day trips, days away and other events including a Summer Ball which will all start in September.

The next JUGS (Just Us Girls) lunch will be held at Restaurant Costa on Thursday July 8 at 1.30pm for 2pm. To book, call Anita on 639432947. For details of the next men’s Dining lunch, contact Arthur on the [email protected] address.

For the latest information on groups contact Pam on [email protected] and for membership contact Jan Luxton at [email protected] or the www.u3acalpe.org website.