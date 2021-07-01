Summer break for U3A Calpe

By
Linda Hall
-
0
GENERAL MEETING: U3A Calpe Committee

U3A CALPE recently held its last general meeting until September 16.

As well as reports from the treasurer, Travel group, membership secretary and the groups co-ordinator there was a talk via Zoom by Ian Gunn from Scotland on Organised Crime, which members thoroughly enjoyed.

The Travel group is planning short trips, day trips, days away and other events including a Summer Ball which will all start in September.

The next JUGS (Just Us Girls) lunch will be held at Restaurant Costa  on Thursday July 8 at 1.30pm for 2pm.  To book, call Anita on 639432947. For details of the next men’s Dining lunch, contact Arthur on the [email protected]  address.

For the latest information on groups contact Pam on [email protected] and for membership contact Jan Luxton at [email protected]  or the www.u3acalpe.org website.


