SEVILLA launches its new electric scooter rental service with 2,000 bikes



Starting today, Thursday, July 1, Sevilla will have an orderly and regulated electric scooters rental system in place, in a pilot scheme promoted by the City Hall, and will be run for 18 months by the companies Reby Rides-Maratunes Gestion and Voi Technology, who were selected after a free competition process.

There will be 2,000 units distributed in different areas of the city – 1,000 from each company – with more than 200 parking points enabled that will be progressively expanded, but right now, the Cartuja Science and Technology Park has a specific one that will include recharging with solar energy through a pilot initiative developed by Solum Photovoltaic Innovation, a system that does not exist in any other city.

A launch ceremony was held today at the Solum parking point, in the Cartuja Science and Technology Park, as Sevilla launches this project, with city hall delegates, together with Carlos Rodríguez, the CEO of Solum, Charlotte Serres the director of Voi for Spain and France, Pep Gómez the founder of Reby, and Luis Pérez, the director of the PCT Cartuja

Juan Carlos Cabrera, the delegate of the Interior and Major Festivities said, “The orderly and regulated implementation of the electric scooter rental system meets one of the objectives of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan and with the city model that we want to have in Sevilla, with a reduction in vehicle use and the commitment to public transport, journeys on foot, by bike and personal mobility vehicles”.

While the delegate of Urban Habitat, Tourism, and Culture, Antonio Muñoz, highlighted the impulse it represents for “all areas of the city and specifically for the Cartuja Science and Technology Park, where the eCitySevilla project is underway, and it will become one of the city’s low-emission areas in compliance with the Climate Change Law”.

Voi will make provide its most innovative scooter, the Voiager 4, which has a life cycle of more than 5 years and prepared to withstand intensive use in the city, complete with GPS with 4G technology, and antibacterial handlebars that deactivate viruses such as Covid-19.

Charlotte Serres pointed out, “We want the city of Seville to see in us an ally. Our goal is to help the city council, thanks to the information collected by our technology, to become a 15-minute city, in which all the basic needs of citizens are within that radius of action using multimodal mobility. Together we can contribute to reducing pollution, noise and promoting a sustainable future in which people and their needs are at the center of urban design”.

Reby, is a Spanish micro-mobility company, founded in 2018, based in Barcelona, ​​which designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for shared use (“ride-sharing”) and which provides an electric transport service shared with the goal of providing affordable and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions to people around the world. Its fleet of vehicles is accessible through mobile phones.

Pep Gómez, the founder of Reby said, “We are very proud to be able to start this 18-month pilot test in Seville, as this award is a recognition of our scooters and our high-quality standards. At Reby we think that our vehicles are the best solution on the market for the needs of cities, since they are a sustainable, safe, and innovative alternative. We will work together with the City Hall to launch a service that is a solution that makes life easier for the citizens of Seville”, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

