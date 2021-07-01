Queen says we need to “change the way we do things”.

The Queen has said that we need to “change the way we do things”, at a discussion on climate change in Edinburgh.

The Queen met with experts in Scotland and discussed possible ways of reversing climate change and said: “we are going to have to change the way we do things”.

The visit took place today Thursday, July 1, and the Queen visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute. During the visit the Queen discussed the global issue of climate change.

The Queen arrived in a hybrid Land Rover and when she left the vehicle she said: “it’s electric”.

The Queen spoke with ClimateXChange experts and said: “It does mean we are going to have to change the way we do things really, in the end.”

During visit the Queen was presented with two rowan trees by representatives from the Children’s Parliament. As part of The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) program the trees will be planted to mark next year’s platinum jubilee

Speaking of the platinum jubilee, Pageant co-chairman Nicholas Coleridge said: “We see the 2022 Platinum Jubilee weekend as an opportunity for the country to emerge united, re-energized and renewed. It will in a sense be a reopening ceremony for the U.K, a catalysing moment of national purpose and most importantly to be fun, joyful and to entertain.”

