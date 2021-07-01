Primark is launching a new website where customers can check if items are in stores.

Sadly though Primark are not adding an online delivery service which means customers will still have to visit the store and buy in person. The new website is great news for fans of Primark who saw stores closed during various COVID 19 lockdowns.

Primark took a different approach to staying afloat during the pandemic and kept their stock ready to sell when the stores were finally able to reopen. Many other brands had swapped to online sales during the pandemic.

The current Primark website shows off latest products but does not show whether they are in stock. The new website is expected to be launched in 2022, so fans will have a while longer to wait.

Primark said: “The improved functionality of the website will allow us to showcase a much larger proportion of the Primark range and provide to customers range availability by store.”

Many stores saw their revenue drop during the coronavirus pandemic but Primark have announced that their revenue reached £1.6 billion between October and December 2020. This is a staggering amount of money considering that stores were closed for much of this time.

Primark opened seven new stores across the world and also extended opening hours before Christmas, and they believe this led to the boost in revenue. Primark stores reopened in England and Wales in April and the company saw shoppers swapping to more fashionable clothes.

Primark said: “There has been a strong response to our two hero womenswear ranges for spring/summer, Joyful Gelato and Garden Party, with the pink gingham and purple blazers selling out within weeks supported by digital marketing.”

