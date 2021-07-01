Employment in Spain returns to pre-pandemic levels

The number of employed people in Spain has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In an interview with TV channel La Sexta, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed that the number of people employed and paying social security has reached 19.5 million in June. The official data is due to be published tomorrow, July 2.

The Prime Minister said the number of employed people is now at “levels higher than those we had before the pandemic.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the end of July 2019 there were 19,533,211 people in employment and registered to pay social security, while that in the last pre-pandemic month, February 2020, there were a total of 19.2 million people employed in Spain.

“This is very important, because in the previous crisis it took us ten years to regain membership levels before the financial crisis,” Sanchez said.

The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain decreased in May for the third consecutive month of declining unemployment figures in 2021 and by the largest amount since records began.

Labour Ministry data showed a decrease of 129,378 against April’s figures, with unemployment standing at 3.78 million.

April’s decline was 39,012 and in the same period last year unemployment grew by 26,573.

The regional data showed that the biggest declines were reported in Andalucia, with a decrease of 28,561, followed by Catalonia at 15, 368 and Valencia recording a decrease of 12,385.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.