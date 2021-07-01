New dog in Downing Street as Rishi Sunak introduces puppy

DOWNING STREET is gaining a new addition after Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed his new puppy.

The politician, who lives in Downing Street, introduced the puppy in a tweet showing the dog sitting on his lap.

The puppy called Nova will live with Sunak at his residence at Number 11 Downing Street and joins cat Larry and Boris Johnson’s own dog as becoming the latest pet to live at the famous location.

The chancellor introduced his new dog on Twitter on Wednesday evening, receiving thousands of responses from well-wishers welcoming the new hound.

One user, Andy Lux, said: “Wishing years of firm friendship and enjoyment.”

Another, John, added: “Lovely. No doubt someone will have an issue of the cost of him.”

However, others were less welcoming, with one user, fat lad, saying: “You can feed the dog using the 20 quid a week you’re cutting from in-work top up benefits.”

Meanwhile, Bob P said: “The dog will no doubt be better fed than schoolchildren are in the UK.”

The news comes after details of Rishi Sunak’s financial strategy for the UK were leaked to the public ahead of a speech today.

According to the BBC the chancellor will make the UK the most “advanced and exciting” financial services hub in the world.

The full speech was released on twitter by the Treasury with teasers several hours before the Mansion House event and contained a number of promises and statements of intent.

There will be action to ensure that companies report the effects on the environment that their businesses have and what they plan to do to mitigate damage over the long term via the new Integrated Sustainability Disclosures Requirements in the UK.

