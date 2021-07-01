Missing girl who fell in the reservoir in Madrid is named.

The missing girl who fell in the reservoir in Spain’s Madrid has been named as Clara, and the search is still on for the young girl.

Initial reports said that the girl is 10-years-old but it now seems that she is actually only nine-years-old and had not been wearing a life vest when she entered the water. Search efforts are still on to find Clara who disappeared on Tuesday in Madrid’s San Juan reservoir.

Clara had been in the boat with other children and an elderly relative when it was discovered that she had somehow entered the water and disappeared. Since the girl disappeared over 20 members of the security forces have been searching for her along with members of the Red Cross and emergency services.

When Clara fell into the water she had not been wearing a life vest but no one knows how she managed to fall in the water, and she was not the only child on the boat to not have a life jacket.

Pedro Triguero is heading the search mission and said that in the boat: “there were several minors, with an adult”. The adult has now been revealed to be Clara’s aunt who has already spoken to the Guardia Civil and given a statement.

According to 20 minutes the boat was a: “Zodiac-type electric boat that had ‘a platform attached to the back’, like a kind of wooden board, where several of the children were, while the rest were in the Zodiac.”

When Clara’s aunt discovered that the young girl had fallen into the water she quickly turned around but the girl disappeared. The area where she disappeared is said to be between 16 and 18 metres deep and this is where the search team are concentrating their efforts.

The search efforts resumed early on Thursday morning, July 1, but no further news is known at this time.

