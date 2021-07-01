Malaga woman arrested for threatening to throw son out of window

POLICE in Malaga have arrested a woman for allegedly threatening to throw her son out of a window.

A court has now granted custody to the son’s father after the woman was arrested in Malaga for threatening the boy.

Police were called in after receiving reports of a couple arguing in the street in Malaga. Once there, officers interviewed a 47-year-old Spanish woman who claimed that she had had an argument with her husband and that he had assaulted her.

She told officers that her 50-year-old husband, of Spanish nationality, had left the scene before officers began a search for the man, finding him at a National Police station where he was filing a complaint against his wife.

The man said that he had left the family home that he shared with his wife and their 9-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter after having an argument.

He claimed that the woman had continued to argue with their daughter and grabbed the son, threatening to throw him out of a window.

The man said he went back to his house where he was assaulted by his wife in the street, where she hit and bit him. He told officers that it was not the first time his wife had assaulted him.

Police also interviewed the couple’s daughter, who said her mother had threatened her brother and assaulted her father.

The wife continued to claim that her husband had assaulted her, however police arrested the woman and gave custody of the son to her husband in Malaga.

