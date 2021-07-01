Love Island’s Chloe Burrows abused on social media

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows has been abused on social media following the elimination of Shannon Singh from the show.

The family of marketing executive Chloe, 25, said they have been horrified by the abuse this has sparked on social media.

Writing on her Instagram story, a statement from her friends and family said, “We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we’ve had enough after just 3 episodes.

“We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting. This morning we woke up to yet another DM (see next story) encouraging Chloe to kill herself – there have been HUNDREDS,” they said.

“Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?” they said in reference to the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon, who was found dead aged 32 in June 2018; Mike Thalassitis, who took his own life in March 2019 aged 26; and show host Caroline Flack, who took her own life at the age of 40 last year.

“Not only that, but people are flooding her inbox threatening to kill her themselves. People… this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!” the statement continued.

“We understand the frustration surrounding @shannonsinghh’s eviction – we feel it too!

“She didn’t deserve to leave so early but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the villa! She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decisions prior to making it.

“We are not naive. We know that this post won’t put an end to trolling. All the advice we get is to ‘ignore it’ and ‘block the trolls’, sometimes it’s not that easy. Our hope is that this just reminds some of you #BeKind x.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm BST on Virgin Media One and ITV2.

