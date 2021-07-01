Les Rotes barrier comes down in Denia

LES ROTES: Restricted access to part of the Les Rotes beach Photo credit: Javea town hall

VEHICLES are now barred from the section of Les Rotes beach between the Mena and Can Nano restaurants.

A barrier will bar the way at the end of the Les Rotes road to prevent traffic saturation until August 31 while a minibus service minibus will ferry beachgoers from the public car park.

This has been introduced on a temporary basis, operating every quarter of an hour between 8am and 6pm, although the town hall explained that the service has been introduced on a temporary basis to assess its usefulness and viability.

Exceptions include property-owners with a resident’s parking permit although their relatives and visitors will need to identify themselves if there are no private parking facilities.

Other exceptions include clients of the Mena and Can Nano restaurants, persons with reduced mobility, motorcycles, taxis, tourism companies dropping off and picking up clients and delivery vehicles.


