Jet2 reopens flights to green list Mallorca and Ibiza from today

Budget airline Jet2 is putting flights back on to UK green list destinations Mallorca and Ibiza from today.

ACCORDING to The Sun newspaper, Jet2 saw a 3,000 per cent increase in bookings for July after the Balearic Islands locations of Mallorca and Ibiza were placed on the UK government’s travel green list.

Jet2 CEO Steve Heapy said: “We are delighted to see our flights take off again today and to be resuming our award-winning flights and holidays programme to the Balearic Islands.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays.”

Following the UK government’s announcement in June that Mallorca would be on its green travel list, Jet 2 said: “We welcome the UK Government’s recent update to the Traffic Light Policy Green List, with the addition of the Balearic Islands.”

It added: “This is fantastic news for our customers who want nothing more than to get away for a much-needed holiday. Now that we have some clarity about where we can fly to, we are getting everything ready for the restart of our international flights and holidays from July 1.”

The airline announced it would not be offering flights to amber list destinations, however.

It said: “For destinations currently on the Amber List, we have taken the decision to cancel flights and holidays up to and including July 14, 2021 and we will continue to review our programme in line with updates from the government.”

It offered all customers with a booking to an amber list country a refund and said travel experts would be in contact to arrange another trip this summer.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.