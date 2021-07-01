Inside the Ryanair “gamechanger” plane

RYANAIR posts image of their new “gamechanger” plane.

The inside of our all-new Boeing 737-8200 shows 4% per cent more seats, 16 per cent less emissions, and a 40 per cent reduction in noise.

The all-new Boeing 737-8200 also boasts extra legroom and lower fares, Ryanair said on their Twitter page.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said last week: “We are delighted to take delivery of our first new technology Gamchanger aircraft. These new Boeing 737 aircraft will help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions as we invest heavily in new technology to deepen our environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline. Each B737 aircraft offers 197 seats (compared to our 189-seat current 737 fleet). However, our customers will enjoy more legroom, new Boeing “Sky Interiors” and lower fares, while reducing their environmental footprint by switching to these new aircraft.

Due to regrettable delivery delays, we expect to take delivery of just 12 of these aircraft during Summer 2021, with 6 delivering in Ryanair colours and 6 in Malta Air colours.

Ryanair expects to take delivery of an additional 50 of these B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft before Summer 2022, which will enable the Ryanair Group to rebound strongly, offering new routes, lower fares, and rapid traffic recovery to many partner airports across Europe as the tourism industry rebuilds from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020/2021”.

