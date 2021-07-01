Hand of Friendship

U3A MARINA BAIXA provides opportunities for making new friends, taking up new hobbies and travelling to learn more about Spain.

The association currently has about 200 members, holding general meetings on the fourth Monday of every month, except August and December, at the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz del Pi.

No transport? No problem, as the Number10 bus stops outside. Membership costs €10 a year and anyone may join providing they are no longer in full time employment.

July 9 sees a Wine and Dine meeting at Xorta Restaurant, Guadalest and on July 30 the Marina Baixa U3A are bound for Valencia to visit the Klimt Immersive Multimedia Experience.

Further ahead, there will be a second Valencia trip on September 3 for the Fallas, which were postponed last March, with more getaways planned for November, Christmas and March 2022.

“There really is something for everyone but most importantly, the opportunity to make new friends and get you out of the house after such a long time adhering to lockdowns,” said U3A Marina Baixa’s secretary Joan Flint.

More information and the latest Newsletter is available on the www.u3amarinabaixa.com and Facebook page.

“Our next meeting will be on Monday 26 July beginning at 11am, when you will be made very welcome,” Joan said.