Fans travelling from UK for Euros WILL NOT be allowed into the stadium

ENGLAND fans travelling to Rome for the Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine have been warned they will not be allowed to enter the stadium.

The Italian embassy in London released a statement today, Thursday, July 1, saying: “anybody who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, irrespective of their nationality or residency will not be admitted to the stadium, even if they have a ticket”.

Any fans already in Europe can enter the stadium, however, due to current Covid restrictions, those travelling from the UK are required to isolate for five days.

“Only those who can prove that they have arrived in Italy at least six days previously, have observed five days of quarantine, and have taken a post-quarantine COVID-19 test with a negative result will be allowed into the Stadio Olimpico.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Being exempt from quarantine in Italy for any legal reason, will not translate into permission to enter the stadium. For example, travellers who are transiting through Italy for less than 36 hours or visiting briefly for work reasons are not required to quarantine, but they will not be permitted to enter the stadium.”

“Anyone who does not quarantine “will be punished”, officials warned, according to Sky News.

Yesterday evening, Downing Street urged fans to follow rules, with an official spokesman for the prime minister saying: “Obviously we appreciate how fans will want to do everything possible to support the England team but we do need to balance that against the need to protect public health.

“We would urge everyone to comply with the guidelines and rules that we have in place.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.