SOURCES are suggesting that masks will be scrapped as of July 19.

Johnson is said to be making masks voluntary and is pushing for the UK to return back to normal as soon as possible.

Nightclubs could operate as normal, as well as getting rid of social distancing rules and limits of six people meeting up.

There have not been any “final decisions” made yet, however, sources say Johnson is pushing to scrap most of the restrictions.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are now urging “to get as much open this summer as possible before winter which will be much more difficult”, according to reports.

Brits may still be encouraged to wear face masks in certain situations, such as public transport, however, the PM’s spokesperson said “We aim to remove as many restrictions as is safe to do so.”

A government source told the Standard: “We’re increasingly confident that people are protected, and the plan is to open everything – with no exceptions.”

The news comes as the Italian embassy in London released a statement today, Thursday, July 1, saying: “anybody who has been in the UK in the previous 14 days, irrespective of their nationality or residency will not be admitted to the stadium, even if they have a ticket”.

Any fans already in Europe can enter the stadium, however, due to current Covid restrictions, those travelling from the UK are required to isolate for five days.

“Only those who can prove that they have arrived in Italy at least six days previously, have observed five days of quarantine, and have taken a post-quarantine COVID-19 test with a negative result will be allowed into the Stadio Olimpico.

