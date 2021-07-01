EU sets out long-term vision for rural areas

The EU has set out its long-term vision for rural areas, identifying the challenges and concerns that they are facing, as well as highlighting some of the most promising opportunities that are available to these regions.

“Based on foresight and wide consultations with citizens and other actors in rural areas, today’s Vision proposes a Rural Pact and a Rural Action Plan, which aim to make our rural areas stronger, connected, resilient and prosperous,” the EU Commission said in a statement on June 30.

In rural areas across the EU the population is on average older than in urban areas, and will slowly start to shrink in the coming decade. When coupled with a lack of connectivity, underdeveloped infrastructure, and absence of diverse employment opportunities and limited access to services, this makes rural areas less attractive to live and work in.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the same time, rural areas are also active players in the EU’s green and digital transitions. Reaching the targets of the EU’s digital ambitions for 2030 can provide more opportunities for the sustainable development of rural areas beyond agriculture, farming and forestry, developing new perspectives for the growth of manufacturing and especially services and contributing to improved geographical distribution of services and industries, the Commission said.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski said, “Rural areas are crucial to the EU today, producing our food, safeguarding our heritage and protecting our landscapes. They have a key role to play in the green and digital transition. However, we have to provide the right tools for these rural communities to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead and tackle the challenges they are currently facing.

“The Long-Term Vision for Rural Areas is a first step towards transforming our rural areas. The new Common Agriculture Policy will contribute to the Vision by fostering a smart, resilient and diversified agricultural sector, bolstering environmental care and climate action and strengthening the socio-economic fabric of rural areas. We will make sure that the EU Rural Action Plan allows for a sustainable development of our rural areas,” he added.

The Commission will support and monitor the implementation of the EU Rural Action Plan and update it on a regular basis on a regular basis to ensure that it remains relevant. It will also continue to liaise with Member States and rural actors to maintain a dialogue on rural issues.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.