Dog friendly beach opens in Almeria.

Almeria capital now has a dog friendly beach which will be used exclusively for the recreation and swimming of dogs.

The beach will open today, Thursday, July 1 and is something that people have been waiting for, for a long time. The beach is on the coastal stretch of El Bobar, at the mouth of the river. Allowing dogs to use this beach is something that has taken years of negotiations.

The Almeria City Council will open the beach on July 1, and this is the second canine beach in the province but is the first within the city. The Department of Promotion of the City are responsible for setting the area up to be appropriate for your pet pooch.

The beach will be properly maintained and will have bins with bags so that any mess can be collected and disposed of appropriately. The City Council hope that dog owners will cooperate and keep the beach neat, tidy and safe for all users.

Carlos Sánchez, the counsellor for the area will be presenting the rules for the beach soon, as the Junta de Andalucia has set out certain conditions for the canine beach. The Junta have been reluctant to grant permission for dog friendly beaches to the local town halls for the past few years.

The town hall in Almeria have previously tried to give locals and tourists a dog friendly beach but this was not possible, as reported Diario de Almeria.

The new dog friendly beach is close to the city but does not have many residents in the area and it is also close to the first canine park which can be found at the Andarax park.

