Covid Passport tests set to be free of charge for some people.

COVID Passport tests are set to be free of charge for some people, but the Spanish government is still waiting for funds and the eligibility criteria from Brussels.

Confirmation is still needed to see who will be able to have PCR or antigen tests free of charge. EU’s Covid Green Certificate also known as the Covid Passport comes into force today, Thursday, July 1. It will be needed for people wanting to travel between EU member states.

The European Commission have €100 million up for grabs for member states and the Spanish government have already applied for some of this money.

At the moment as reported 20 Minutos, citizens who have not been vaccinated or have previously had coronavirus will need to present a negative PCR or negative antigen test in order to travel to other EU countries. The test must be carried out within 48 hours before travelling and a certificate will also be needed to prove the results.

The European Parliament have been negotiating with the Council of the EU but at the moment travellers will have to take on the costs of the necessary PCR or antigen tests. It is expected that some people will be able to get free tests with the €100 million fund, but this is not yet available and the criteria have not been released.

It is expected that tourists will need to pay for their tests and the funds will be reserved “particularly for people going to their place of work, education, for family reasons, to their medical centre or to take care of their loved ones”, as reported 20 Minutos.

According to the Ministry of health: “The European Commission has announced the mobilisation of €100 million and has set up a procedure in which member states are asked to express their interest in receiving part of this sum.

“Spain has already expressed its interest to the Commission in receiving this aid and is awaiting details on the distribution procedure and the way in which it will be applied.”

