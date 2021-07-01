Covid passport comes into force.

The new Covid passport comes into force today, Thursday, July 1.

The new Covid passport has been promoted by the European Union to make travel within the EU easier. So far in Spain 2.7 million of these COVID passports have already been issued by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities.

The idea for the Covid passport was put forward by Greece early last year. The aim of the passport is to help the tourism industry during the summer and the “digital green certificate” or Covid passport was approved in May 2021. All member states of the EU will use this system from July 1.

The tool is said to be simple and free and is also considered to be secure and reliable. The Covid passport aims to allow EU citizens to move easily within the EU territory.

The Covid passport comes as both a digital and paper version and has a QR code. The Covid passport shows if a person has been fully vaccinated, has recovered from the coronavirus or has a negative test, as reported 20 minutes.

In other Covid passport news, COVID Passport tests are set to be free of charge for some people, but the Spanish government is still waiting for funds and the eligibility criteria from Brussels.

Confirmation is still needed to see who will be able to have PCR or antigen tests free of charge. EU’s Covid Green Certificate also known as the Covid Passport comes into force today, Thursday, July 1. It will be needed for people wanting to travel between EU member states.

The European Commission have €100 million up for grabs for member states and the Spanish government have already applied for some of this money.

