COVID incidence rate increases by 7.4 points in Malaga. The epidemiological situation worsens as the Covid incidence rate increases in Andalucia, in the province of Malaga and in the capital. As a result of this increase, new cases skyrocket above 400.

The province faces the recent relaxation in the use of the mask – which is no longer mandatory outdoors if the distance of 1.5 metres can be maintained – and the increase in the tourist influx as well as the typical summer trips have accumulated an incidence rate that continues in an upward trend.

The rate of the virus has risen 7.4 points in a single day at the provincial level. From 173.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday, June 30 to 181.1 this Thursday, July 1. Therefore, it remains above the regional average, which is also growing but only 0.3 points, from 163.0 to 163.0 between both days. In the city of Malaga, there is an increase in the incidence rate but it is somewhat lower 5.2 in one day, going from 176.8 the previous day to 182.0.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, this Thursday, July 1, 419 new cases have been recorded. Since June 24, such a high number has not been registered. Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, 107,076 people have contracted the disease in the province. In addition, the pressure of care increases. There are currently 90 patients admitted, 11 more than the day before. Of these, 13 are in Intensive Care. In the last 24 hours, there have also been 12 new hospitalisations. In these almost 16 months of the pandemic, 8,383 people have been admitted to hospitals across the province of Malaga. A total of 803 have been admitted to ICU due to its severity.