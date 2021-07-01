Choice of craft fairs

LA NUCIA is once again holding its Mediaeval Market between July 8 and 10.

The market has been held annually since 2005 when the municipality celebrated its 300th anniversary as an independent town but had to be cancelled last year owing to anti-Covid regulations.

Rather than big shows and performances, the town hall has preferred to organise a craft fair with 40 stalls with demonstrations and workshops, asking Amata to organise the event.

Regional association Amata is interested in maintaining and improving craft standards, only admitting good quality products made by the craftspeople themselves.

There is nothing from big or little factories, nothing is imported and everything is original, which is why Amata uses the “Artesanía de Autor®” slogan.

More craftspeople will be showing and selling their work in front of the Raco de l’Albir beach each evening between 6pm and midnight until September 5.

Fifteen stalls are selling wares that include ceramics, paintings, jewellery, accessories and decor items.

Oscar Perez, Alfaz’s Markets councillor, stressed the fair’s craft orientation.

“This includes weekly workshops where the public can see how the products are made and admire the skill of the artisans and artists,” he said.