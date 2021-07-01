Calpe crackdown on street vendors

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Calpe crackdown on street vendors
SECURITY COMMITTEE: Calpe will take clamp down on street vendors Photo credit: Calpe town hall

CALPE town hall is stepping up police patrols to discourage the street traders who have appeared in recent weeks.

“We shall use all our resources to tackle this problem that is growing worse with the arrival of summer,” declared Calpe mayor Ana Pastor at the latest meeting of the local Security Committee.

The vendors are most noticeable along the seafront promenades and Pastor revealed that the Guardia Civil is collaborating with surveillance and controls.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

At the same time, the mayor lamented that regional laws prevented town halls from engage Policia Local officers on temporary contracts.

“Calpe’s population quadruples in the summer but our resources remain the same, as we are not allowed to take on more personnel,” she said.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here