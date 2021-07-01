Calpe crackdown on street vendors

CALPE town hall is stepping up police patrols to discourage the street traders who have appeared in recent weeks.

“We shall use all our resources to tackle this problem that is growing worse with the arrival of summer,” declared Calpe mayor Ana Pastor at the latest meeting of the local Security Committee.

The vendors are most noticeable along the seafront promenades and Pastor revealed that the Guardia Civil is collaborating with surveillance and controls.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At the same time, the mayor lamented that regional laws prevented town halls from engage Policia Local officers on temporary contracts.

“Calpe’s population quadruples in the summer but our resources remain the same, as we are not allowed to take on more personnel,” she said.