Brian May says Bohemian Rhapsody biopic about Queen fooled his kids

Queen guitarist Brian May said the singing in the film Bohemian Rhapsody was so good it “fooled” his children.

The Queen musician was played by Gwilym Lee in the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic. He told Absolute Radio that Lee and Rami Malek, who played Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody were “incredible”.

“Gwilym who played me even fooled my kids when they saw it. They said you must have done the voice dad, I went no, no he did that,” Brian May said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He also gave some insight into Freddie Mercury in real life, “He behaved as if he was Robert Plant at the time and nobody minded because he just had that kind of aura about him but underneath it no, massive insecurities, massive shyness, it was always with him right until the end.

“He had a very private side to him Freddie, and he faced up to his insecurities by building himself in the way he wanted to be,” he said.

“He’s a very self-made creature is Freddie. And if you peeled off all the layers of the onion, you’d find a lot of complexity, a lot of it which he denied, which is smart I think really,” May added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.