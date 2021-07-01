Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White is hospitalised in Spain’s Mallorca

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White is hospitalized in Spain’s Mallorca
Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White is hospitalized in Spain’s Mallorca Credit: Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White is hospitalised in Spain’s Mallorca.

Malia White, the Below Deck Mediterranean star has been hospitalised in Spain’s Mallorca after a scooter accident.

Malia White, aged 30, had been exploring the island of Mallorca by scooter when she was involved in an accident and rushed to hospital. She suffered from a fractured elbow, broken toes and road rash.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Malia, took to Instagram to share photos of her in a hospital bed. She was pictured bandaged up after suffering from a series of injuries when she fell off a scooter during a day trip with her shipmates.

She said: ‘Accidents happen when you least expect them.

‘Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body.


‘I don’t want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won’t hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I’m definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely!’

She posted both before and after photos and said: ‘BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter! But it didn’t end as nicely as it started….. #mallorca #spain #adventure #daysoff.’

For the after photo she commented on how important helmets are when riding a scooter. She said: ‘AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff – I’m sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life.’


She also thanked the crew of the ship who helped her and saw that she was taken care of. She said: ‘I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter.

‘I’ve been riding scooters my whole life and was familiar with the equipment, wasn’t drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat.

‘They flagged down a car who happened to be an off-duty police officer and he started giving me medical attention until the ambulance arrived.’

She added: ‘They also took care of getting all my stuff and scooter sorted!’

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here