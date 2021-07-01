Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White is hospitalised in Spain’s Mallorca.

Malia White, the Below Deck Mediterranean star has been hospitalised in Spain’s Mallorca after a scooter accident.

Malia White, aged 30, had been exploring the island of Mallorca by scooter when she was involved in an accident and rushed to hospital. She suffered from a fractured elbow, broken toes and road rash.

Malia, took to Instagram to share photos of her in a hospital bed. She was pictured bandaged up after suffering from a series of injuries when she fell off a scooter during a day trip with her shipmates.

She said: ‘Accidents happen when you least expect them.

‘Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body.

‘I don’t want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won’t hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I’m definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely!’

She posted both before and after photos and said: ‘BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter! But it didn’t end as nicely as it started….. #mallorca #spain #adventure #daysoff.’

For the after photo she commented on how important helmets are when riding a scooter. She said: ‘AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff – I’m sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life.’

She also thanked the crew of the ship who helped her and saw that she was taken care of. She said: ‘I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter.

‘I’ve been riding scooters my whole life and was familiar with the equipment, wasn’t drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat.

‘They flagged down a car who happened to be an off-duty police officer and he started giving me medical attention until the ambulance arrived.’

She added: ‘They also took care of getting all my stuff and scooter sorted!’

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.