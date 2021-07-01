Anthony Joshua joins forces with muscle recovery brand Pulseroll

HAVING been impressed with one particular fitness product, Anthony Joshua joins forces with muscle recovery brand Pulseroll.

Two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic Gold Medallist, Anthony Joshua OBE, has invested in Manchester based percussion muscle therapy and recovery brand, Pulseroll.

Joshua, who is a regular visitor to the Costa del Sol has been using Pulseroll’s full range of vibration massage devices for nearly five years and will also join the company’s board of directors in an advisory capacity.

Joshua was first introduced to muscle recovery technology when he met Pulseroll Founder, Paul McCabe, during a fight camp in 2016.

Since then, he has worked closely with his own medical team to fully understand the benefits of vibration therapy and is now rarely seen before or after training without the industry leading Pulseroll Mini Gun.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pulseroll produced an NHS Charities branded Massage Gun and supplied doctors and nurses in Manchester with products to help relax and relieve tension on their breaks. The company managed to raise thousands of pounds for the charity.


On the partnership, Joshua said;

“Joining the Pulseroll family as an investor and ambassador is just the start. I am looking forward to helping with the development of the next generation of recovery technologies. I’m always using the products even when I’m not training, so I know first-hand how they help me, day to day.”

