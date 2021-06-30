The Sopranos returns in the first trailer for the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

It’s been 14 years since David Chase’s iconic TV series The Sopranos aired its finale, but fans can now return to the hit TV show’s world once again as the first trailer for prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark has now landed.

Film Synopsis

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Going right back to the beginning of the making of Tony Soprano, The Many Saints of Newark follows the future mob boss’s life from when he was a kid, growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history.

The trailer shows a young Tony (played by Michael Gandolfini, original Tony star James Gandolfini’s son) planning to go to college after a teacher tells his mother he’s smart, but his family are seen to gently persuade him into a life of crime instead.

“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

Michael Gandolfini has stepped into his father’s shoes for the upcoming prequel movie, taking on the role which James Gandolfini originated on the TV show. Watch the official trailer below.

Alongside Gandolfini, the film stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti, Jon Bernthal as Giovanni ‘Johnny Boy’ Soprano and Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano.

Leslie Odom Jr, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Emmy winner Ray Liotta and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga all also star.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.