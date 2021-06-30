Unscrupulous bars supply quarantined students with booze

Unscrupulous bars are supplying quarantined students in Mallorca with booze which reaches them via an elaborate system of pulleys made with sheets and towels.

The students are becoming a nuisance to tourists in nearby hotels who have complained about the noise where 249 young people have been quarantined in the Hotel Palma Bellver since last week.

According to police in Palma, there are “numerous complaints from individuals and customers of the adjacent hotel.”

Students have also allegedly thrown things from their balconies, blasted loud music and shouted at passers-by, Ultima Hora reported on June 29.

Alcohol is being delivered to them by nearby bars via a system of ropes and pulleys made from bedsheets and towels, the paper added.

The students have been locked in the hotel since last week and placed under 24-hour watch. Many complain that even though they have tested negative for Covid-19 they are being held against their will. But on June 29, a Spanish court threw out appeals lodged by both students and parents demanding their release to quarantine at home.

More than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 in Spain have been linked to end-of-year trips by celebrating school students. Within the hotel there are 64 positive cases of Covid and 14 students have been admitted to hospital as of June 29.

This hotel is located next to the Bay of Palma. It is in the heart of the capital of Palma de Mallorca, in the commercial and historical area.

