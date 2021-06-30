Three covid related deaths reported in Malaga, Nerja and Ronda

THREE covid related deaths have been reported in Malaga capital, Ronda and Nerja. Meanwhile, the province of Malaga has once again exceeded 300 daily infections and this Wednesday, June 30, with a total of 1,952 in the last seven days, it has recovered weekly levels that were not seen since the end of February.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the virus does not end up evolving favourably in the six health districts of Malaga. With three of the 21 deaths in the last 24 hours in Andalucia, it is again worrying that practically the same positives have been registered, just over 300 compared to 331 recoveries. Therefore, the number of active cases has barely changed, at this time from 4,445 compared to 4,462 the day before, Tuesday, June 29.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Families, Malaga capital has already accumulated 632 of the 1,674 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in the province, Ronda has reached the figure of 91 deaths, while in Nerja has recorded 12. A total of 102,409 Malaga residents have won the battle against Covid-19, out of a total of 1,085,528 citizens who have been infected. In the autonomous community, there are already 623,663 accumulated positives, compared to a total of 10,208 deaths.

This Wednesday, June 30, there are three fewer people hospitalized than the day before, specifically, 79. And the number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged, which for the third consecutive day is 14. Atajate remains the only municipality in the province without having registered a single infection. In addition, this region, the Serrania, only has 28 active cases. This number is well below the 234 in the Axarquia, the 276 in La Vega or the 410 in the Guadalhorce Valley.