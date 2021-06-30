Sue Perkins and Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson split up

SUE PERKINS and her girlfriend the Naked Attraction presenter Anna Richardson split up after seven years together



Sue Perkins, the 51-year-old ex-Great British Bakeoff presenter has reportedly split with her girlfriend of seven years, Anna Richardson, aged 50, who is best known for having presented Channel 4’s extreme-dating game show, Naked Attraction since 2016.

The couple had been an item for seven years and were considered to have one of the strongest relationships in showbiz, with a close friend reported as saying, “It’s really sad. Both Anna and Sue are devastated. We’re all hoping they can patch things up and sort out their differences but for now it appears to be all over”, according to thesun.co.uk.

Speaking publicly about the couple’s relationship last year, Anna said, “I can only speak for myself, not Sue, but I really want to do the training and welcome a child into my life”, and has recently signed up to be the presenter of Channel 4’s reboot of Changing Rooms.

Richardson first found television success on Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’, before appearing regularly on ITV’s ‘Love Bites’, for which she was nominated for an RTS award.

Perkins, an actress, broadcaster, comedian, presenter, and writer, rose to fame with her comedy partnership in ‘Mel and Sue’, alongside her friend Mel Giedroyc, with the two of them going on to present seven series of Bake Off together on the BBC, with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, in one of television’s most popular shows, a cookery competition with each episode looking at a different aspect of baking, as contestant’s aspire to impress the judges with their culinary skills.

