Smart cameras will monitor Alicante’s Albufereta beach.

Tourists and locals alike will be able to know how full the Albufereta beach is thanks to a new system, before heading off to the beach.

The new system allows users to see how full the beaches in almost real time using a simple traffic light system. The system will monitor the capacity and occupation of the beach.

The system will monitor the beach every five minutes and complies with European legislation. The information will be displayed via the municipal website of the City Council. There is also a new control panel on the Albufereta beach which was installed on Tuesday.

The mayor, Luis Barcala said that: “This is a new commitment by the City Council and Aguas de Alicante to safety and quality tourism, with this new system, users will be able to know in real time the degree of occupation of the beach to better plan their visits and trips, while providing essential information to the Local Police and Civil Protection to anticipate responses in case of need.

He also highlighted that: “this pioneering innovation project, which is already being applied with great success on El Postiguet beach, consolidates the strategy of Alicante, Smart Tourist Destination”.

The deputy mayor, Mari Carmen Sánchez spoke of the system and said: “we are making progress in our commitment to being a smart tourist destination thanks to the agreement we signed with Aguas de Alicante last year.”

Sanchez added that: “We not only have five blue flags for the quality and services of our beaches, but also for our commitment to safety in these bathing areas.”

