Search for one of the two students who escaped the Mallorca ‘Covid hotel’.

Aina Calvo, the Government Delegate in the Balearic Islands has issued a warning on Wednesday, June 30, that one of the two students who escaped from the Hotel Bellver is still missing. Numerous young people are in quarantine at the Mallorca “Covid hotel” after an outbreak was caused in Mallorca.

Students have still been able to get their hands-on alcohol as bars have been supplying them with drinks using elaborate pulley systems.

Calvo told Cadena Ser that one of the students who had fled returned a short time later “because he was not feeling well and chose to confine himself”. Sadly though the other student is still missing.

The outbreak has caused a staggering number of infections in over 11 Spanish communities. At the moment the number of infected people is thought to be around 1,700.

Calvo has hit out at hotels that “have skipped the restrictions” and has the placed the blame for the outbreak at their doors. Calvo said: “There is a clear confusion between freedom and debauchery”, as reported 20 minutes.

The situation is considered unusual but the students have not been arrested, and a Spanish court recently threw out their complaints that they were being held against their will.

Calvo said: “There is not a single young person detained, there has never been an arrest.”

