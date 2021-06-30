Sajid Javid hands Brits a summer holiday boost.

Sajid Javid hands Brits a summer holiday boost with plans to use the NHS Covid app as a Covid passport.

Holidays to favourite destinations including Spain and Italy could be made easier as the NHS Covid app is said to be compliant with the EU’s green pass system. This could also include Greece and Portugal too. It does appear though that Malta will not accept the app as proof.

As the UK sees more cases of the India or Delta variant the subject of whether to let Brits in for holidays to EU countries is currently a hotly debated topic. Angela Merkel has been calling for more restrictions to be placed on Brits travelling abroad across the EU due to the Delta variant. Other countries though are desperate to get the Brits back.

Use of the NHS app as a COVID passport for the EU would need to be agreed though by Brussels first.

According to the Telegraph a source in the UK said: ‘We are technically ready to be integrated into the EU database that will recognise your digital NHS signature and allow you to demonstrate your Covid status.

‘There are some glitches with private test providers struggling to register their tests quickly enough but once those are resolved, all that is required is for the EU to allow non-EU countries to be integrated.’

In other travel news, the England team is heading to Rome, but fans sadly face missing the Euro 2020 quarter-final.

The quarter-final will be held in Italy at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico where England will face off against the Ukraine. England made their way to the quarter-final after winning against Germany in a fantastic 2-0 win.

Previous ghosts been laid to rest, and memories of Euro 96 have been forgotten. In Tuesday’s game both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored fantastic goals. Many England fans have headed to Wembley so far to support the team but most fans will sadly not be up to head to Rome for the quarter-final.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions will impact on fans seeing the game in person. UK travellers are permitted to enter Italy but they have to self-isolate for five days. Unfortunately, this will not give fans enough time before England’s game on Saturday.

